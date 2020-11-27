Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ADI $CB $CUE $DELL $GE $HPQ $YNDX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 27 November, as follows:

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 164 from 136 at Truist Securities.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James, which also raised the price target to 180. That compares with a 151.06 consensus target.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) was started with a Buy and a 30 target at Berenger. The consensus is 30.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 85 from 80 at UBS.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 12 from 9 at UBS.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) UBS reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 26 from 25.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with an 80 price objective at BofA Securities. That compares to the consensus target of 64.54. The shares were last seen trading at 65.62.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!