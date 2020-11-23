Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 23 November, as follows:

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD): it has never been better for the gold miners. Shares have a consensus price target of 34.40.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was started with a Buy rating and a 35 price target at Loop Capital. The stock has a 29.40 consensus target price.

SM Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) was raised to Buy from Hold with a $5 target price at Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has a 4.02 consensus target price.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 40 target price at Canaccord Genuity. It has a 27.16 consensus target price.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 60 from 50 at Needham.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 275 price objective at BofA Securities.

Have a terrific week, Keep the Faith!