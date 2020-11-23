Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$GOLD $NKLA $SM $SPR $UBR $URI

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 23 November, as follows:

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD): it has never been better for the gold miners. Shares have a consensus price target of 34.40.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was started with a Buy rating and a 35 price target at Loop Capital. The stock has a 29.40 consensus target price.

SM Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) was raised to Buy from Hold with a $5 target price at Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has a 4.02 consensus target price.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 40 target price at Canaccord Genuity. It has a 27.16 consensus target price.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 60 from 50 at Needham.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 275 price objective at BofA Securities.

Have a terrific week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys