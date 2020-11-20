Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 20 November, as follows:

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) was started with a Buy rating and a 278 price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares have a 241.65 consensus target price.

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 105 from 95 at Truist.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform and its target price was raised to 125 from 115 at Raymond James. The consensus target price was 117.97 ahead of the call.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Truist reiterated it as Buy with a 178 price target.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE:NIO) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 50 from 34 at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target price was at 24.28 ahead of this call.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 1,250 from 1,150 at Jefferies.

