Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 19 November, as follows:

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was started as Buy with an 18 price target at CL King.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 14 from 13.50 at Needham. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 2.54 to 11.69.

Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 54 target price at BofA Securities. The stock has a 47.00 consensus target price.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) BofA Securities reiterated it as a Buy and raised its price objective to 36 from 30.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was raised to Buy from Hold and the price target was raised to 40 from 24 at Jefferies.

