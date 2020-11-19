Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AOUT $CURLF $KEX $KSS $SPR

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 19 November, as follows:

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was started as Buy with an 18 price target at CL King.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 14 from 13.50 at Needham. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 2.54 to 11.69.

Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 54 target price at BofA Securities. The stock has a 47.00 consensus target price.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) BofA Securities reiterated it as a Buy and raised its price objective to 36 from 30.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was raised to Buy from Hold and the price target was raised to 40 from 24 at Jefferies.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys