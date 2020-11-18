Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$SCHW $LNG $CODX $DVN $DKNG $GM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 18 November, as follows:

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 54 price target at Citigroup. Shares have a 44.25 consensus target price.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEARCA:LNG) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, which also raised its price objective to 61 from 56. The stock has a 68.40 consensus target price.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 29 from 33 at HC Wainwright.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs. The stock has a 16.13 consensus target price.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was started with a Buy rating and a street-high 100 price target at Loop Capital.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM): the legacy automaker is worth a fresh look, it hit a 52-wk high of 42.1 Monday, and its consensus target price is 46.29.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

