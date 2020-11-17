Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on



These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 17 November, as follows:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 65 price target at Raymond James.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was raised to Buy from Hold but its 95 price target was maintained at Truist Securities. Also, Stifel started it with a Buy rating and an 80 price target.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 76 price target at Societe Generale. The stock has a 73.18 consensus target price.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was started as Buy and its price target set at 75 at Needham.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX):this leader in women’s health diagnostics is ramping high double-digit growth on COVID testing. Shares have a consensus price target of 86.36.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAF) Goldman Sachs started it as Buy with a 26 price target.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
