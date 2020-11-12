Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW): this stock just posted a strong positive earnings surprise and risen. Shares have a consensus price target of 88.43.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 46 price target at Deutsche Bank. This stock had a 43.62 consensus price target ahead of the call.
Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was set at 53 at Deutsche Bank. The stock had a 42.93 consensus target price.
Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 135 price objective at BofA Securities.
eGain Corp. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Needham maintained its Buy rating but cut its price target to 15 from 16.
Opthea Ltd. (NASDAQ:OPT) was started with a Buy rating and a 25 price target at Truist Securities.
State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) was raised to Buy from Hold with an 80 target price at Deutsche Bank.
