Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ARW $BK $ETN $EGAN $OPT $STT

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 12 November, as follows:

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW): this stock just posted a strong positive earnings surprise and risen. Shares have a consensus price target of 88.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 46 price target at Deutsche Bank. This stock had a 43.62 consensus price target ahead of the call.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was set at 53 at Deutsche Bank. The stock had a 42.93 consensus target price.

Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 135 price objective at BofA Securities.

eGain Corp. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Needham maintained its Buy rating but cut its price target to 15 from 16.

Opthea Ltd. (NASDAQ:OPT) was started with a Buy rating and a 25 price target at Truist Securities.

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) was raised to Buy from Hold with an 80 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys