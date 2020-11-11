Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BIIB $CARS $LEVI $NVDA $PZZA $PLUG

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 11 November, as follows:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Truist Securities reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 443 from 310, saying it has conviction that the FDA actually will approve aducanumab.

Cars.com LLC (NYSE:CARS) was reiterated as Buy with a 13 price target at DA Davidson. Its consensus target price is 11.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 20 price objective at BofA Securities. The stock has a 19.40 consensus target price.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA): this stock appears solid heading into the release of its earnings. Shares have a consensus price target of 571.37.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 30 from 14.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!