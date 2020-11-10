Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 10 November, as follows:

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 132 price target at Citigroup.

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 16.50 price target at Citigroup.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 51 target price at UBS. The stock has a 52.29 consensus price target.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR): this retailer has staged a huge recovery amid the coronavirus chaos. Shares have a consensus price target of 26.71.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)Needham maintained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to 25 from 26

