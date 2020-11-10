Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 10 November, as follows:

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 132 price target at Citigroup.

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 16.50 price target at Citigroup.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 51 target price at UBS. The stock has a 52.29 consensus price target.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR): this retailer has staged a huge recovery amid the coronavirus chaos. Shares have a consensus price target of 26.71.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)Needham maintained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to 25 from 26

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

