Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$RLGY $RSG $SQ $TMUS $UBER

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 9 November, as follows:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY): consumers are looking to buy homes in Y 2020. Shares most recently closed at 12.69 and have a consensus price target of 14.50. HeffX-LTN’s target is at 30+.

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to $106 from $101 at BofA Securities.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!