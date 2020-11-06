Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 6 November, as follows:

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) was reiterated as Buy and its price objective was raised to 149 from 147 at BofA Securities.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 9 from 10 at Needham.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) BofA Securities reiterated the stock as a Buy and raised its price target to 180 from 165. Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price from 130 to 155.

Wendy’s Co. (NYSE:WEN) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its price objective was raised to 26 from 24 at BofA Securities.

