Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ALL $CECO $QCOM $WEN

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 6 November, as follows:

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) was reiterated as Buy and its price objective was raised to 149 from 147 at BofA Securities.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 9 from 10 at Needham.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) BofA Securities reiterated the stock as a Buy and raised its price target to 180 from 165. Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price from 130 to 155.

Wendy’s Co. (NYSE:WEN) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its price objective was raised to 26 from 24 at BofA Securities.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!