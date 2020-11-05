Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 5 November, as follows:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 9 from 10 at Needham.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was raised to Buy from Neutral with an 80 price target at UBS. Also, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price to 75 from 72.

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 28 from 29 at Needham.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 88 from 78 at Needham. The consensus target price is 78.21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) BofA Securities maintained its Buy rating but cut its price objective to 32 from 36.

