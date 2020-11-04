Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$AZYO $COP $MHK $PTON $TACT

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 4 November, as follows:

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was started with a Buy rating and a 20 price target at Truist Securities.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 44 price objective at BofA Securities.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 125 from 110 at Needham.

TransAct Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TACT) was started as Buy with a 16 price target at Roth Capital.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

