Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$AZYO $COP $MHK $PTON $TACT
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 4 November, as follows:
Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was started with a Buy rating and a 20 price target at Truist Securities.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 44 price objective at BofA Securities.
Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James.
Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 125 from 110 at Needham.
TransAct Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TACT) was started as Buy with a 16 price target at Roth Capital.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
