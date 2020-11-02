Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 2 November, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Truist Securities reiterated Amazon as Buy and raised its price target to 3,650 from 3,600.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 23.50 from 20.00 at Compass Point.

CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 55 from 47 at HC Wainwright.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 10 from 7 at Truist.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT): working from home has bought big demand for robot help. Shares consensus price target of at 92.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 30 price target at Jefferies.

