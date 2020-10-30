Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #buy #bullish #risk

$ETSY $FVRR $PINS

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 30 October, as follows:

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Needham reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target from 150 to 155. KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to 160 from 150, while Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 170 from 160.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Needham reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 180 from 155.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 72 from 58, and MKM Partners raised the stock to Buy from Neutral with a 66 price target.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!