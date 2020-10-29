Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #buy #bullish #risk

$ETSY $FVRR $F $NXPI

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 29 October, as follows:

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Needham reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target from 150 to 155. KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to 160 from 150, and Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 170 from 160.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was up 7.7% at 160.08 after earnings Wednesday. Needham reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 180 from 155.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) was indicated up 2.6% at 7.91 after beating earnings expectations. Ford was reiterated as Buy and its price objective was raised to 10.50 from 9.00 at BofA Securities.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI): a well-positioned chipmakers like this 1 are poised to explode. Shares have a consensus price target at 155.40.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith, COVID is over!