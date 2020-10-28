Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #buy #bullish #risk

$NTLA $IRBT

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 28 October, as follows:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was started with a Buy rating and a 40 price target at Truist Securities, which noted that the 1st in-human systemically delivered CRISPR offers investors a compelling Northside story.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) said Q-3 sales soared as consumers bought products for their homes. Shares closed Tuesday at 85.18 and have a consensus price target of 82.00.

