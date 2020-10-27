Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 27 October, as follows:

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 100 target price at Roth Capital.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): this iconic toymaker has been doubling down on growth initiatives. Shares closed Monday at 13.75 and have a consensus price target of 13.08.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 60 target price at Raymond James. Shares have a 49.86 consensus price target.

