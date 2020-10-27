Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #buy #bullish #risk
$FSLR $MAT $PHM
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 27 October, as follows:
First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 100 target price at Roth Capital.
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): this iconic toymaker has been doubling down on growth initiatives. Shares closed Monday at 13.75 and have a consensus price target of 13.08.
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 60 target price at Raymond James. Shares have a 49.86 consensus price target.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
