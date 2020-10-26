Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #buy #bullish #risk

$ARCH $OSTK $STX $SIRI $LUV $UAA $WERN

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 26 October, as follows:

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 54 from 60 at Benchmark. The stock has a 53.83 consensus target price.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 98 from 96 at Needham.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 60 target price at Benchmark.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Benchmark reiterated it as Buy and raised its target price to 8 from 7.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 49 from 45 at Raymond James.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 20 from 15 at Raymond James

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has a good chance of a solid upcoming earnings report. Shares have a consensus price target of 49.53.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!