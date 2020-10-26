Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 26 October, as follows:

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 54 from 60 at Benchmark. The stock has a 53.83 consensus target price.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 98 from 96 at Needham.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 60 target price at Benchmark.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Benchmark reiterated it as Buy and raised its target price to 8 from 7.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 49 from 45 at Raymond James.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 20 from 15 at Raymond James

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has a good chance of a solid upcoming earnings report. Shares have a consensus price target of 49.53.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

