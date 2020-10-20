Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$KMX $LSFT $UNFI
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Tuesday, 20 October, as follows:
CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was started with a Buy rating and a 113 price target at Seaport Global. Shares have a 118.83 consensus target price.
Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE:LSFT) was started with a Buy rating and a 57 price target at Roth Capital.
United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI): improving sales and debt make this stock undervalued. Shares have a consensus price target at 23.25.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
