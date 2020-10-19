Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 19 October, as follows:

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) was started as Buy with an 82 price target at Needham. The stock has a 54.81 consensus target price.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 435 from 325 at Jefferies. Friday, it closed at 381.54 and has a 368.07 consensus target price.

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT): this stock is moving higher. Shares closed Friday at 34.72 and have a consensus price target of 73.83.

