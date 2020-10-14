Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 14 October, as follows:

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 31 target price at Citigroup.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 40 from 30 at Truist Securities.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) was reiterated as Buy at Needham and its price target was raised to 69 from 50. Shares have a 47 consensus price target.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) was raised to Buy from Underperform and the price target was raised to 50 from 20 at BofA Securities. It has a 33.61 consensus price target.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 60 price target at Deutsche Bank. Shares have a 63.12 consensus price target.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT): the company has shown off its growing e-Commerce strength during this China Virus chaos. Shares have a consensus price target of 147.36.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

