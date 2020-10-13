Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Tuesday, 13 October, as follows:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was reiterated as Buy with a 1,580 price target at Truist Securities.
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 10 price target at Benchmark.
Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): is a Buy, as the shift toward the stay-home economy has kept grocery stores full of profits. Shares have a consensus price target of 36.51.
Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 623 from 550 at Truist Securities.
PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 169 from 148 at Citigroup.
Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 55 from 43 at Deutsche Bank.
PPD Inc. (NYSE:PPD) was started as Buy with a 42 price target ) at Truist Securities.
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was started with a Buy rating and a 350 price at Truist Securities and Mizuho started it as Buy with a 300 price target.
Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 80 from 67.50 at Raymond James. The stock has a 62.37 consensus price target.
Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 56 price target at Deutsche Bank, noting a compelling Bullish case for the stock.
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
