Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 13 October, as follows:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was reiterated as Buy with a 1,580 price target at Truist Securities.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 10 price target at Benchmark.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): is a Buy, as the shift toward the stay-home economy has kept grocery stores full of profits. Shares have a consensus price target of 36.51.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 623 from 550 at Truist Securities.

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 169 from 148 at Citigroup.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 55 from 43 at Deutsche Bank.

PPD Inc. (NYSE:PPD) was started as Buy with a 42 price target ) at Truist Securities.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was started with a Buy rating and a 350 price at Truist Securities and Mizuho started it as Buy with a 300 price target. 

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 80 from 67.50 at Raymond James. The stock has a 62.37 consensus price target.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 56 price target at Deutsche Bank, noting a compelling Bullish case for the stock.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

