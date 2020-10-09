Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, October, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 4,000 from 3,700 at Mizuho, which noted that Q-3 revenue is tracking above expectations.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 112 from 113 at Truist.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 52 from 51 at Truist.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP) was started as Buy with a 345 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target price is at 273.58.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) was resumed with a Buy rating and a 10 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW): home improvement supplies have become a big growth industry during the pandemic. Shares have a consensus price target of 183.42.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 50 from 40 at Benchmark

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

