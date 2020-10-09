Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

Friday, October, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 4,000 from 3,700 at Mizuho, which noted that Q-3 revenue is tracking above expectations.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to 112 from 113 at Truist.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 52 from 51 at Truist.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP) was started as Buy with a 345 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target price is at 273.58.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) was resumed with a Buy rating and a 10 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW): home improvement supplies have become a big growth industry during the pandemic. Shares have a consensus price target of 183.42.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 50 from 40 at Benchmark

