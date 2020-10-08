#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$AMZN $DEO $EBAY $JBL $TAP $VIR
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Thursday, 8 October, as follows:
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reiterated at Buy and its price target was raised to 3,800 from 3,675 at Benchmark. AMZN has a 3,725.31 consensus price target.
Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) was raised to Buy from Underperform and its price target was raised to 164 from 109 at Jefferies.
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 70 from 69 at Benchmark.
Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is 1 of the largest suppliers of electronic manufacturing services globally and its stock has even more Northside. Shares have a consensus price target of 44.20.
Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) was reiterated as Buy and it was named to the Best Idea list of stocks at Guggenheim. The consensus price target is 43.81.
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) HC Wainwright reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 100 from 80.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - October 8, 2020
- Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific - October 8, 2020
- It is Time the US Fully Opens Up, the Country is Not Trapped in Virus Chaos - October 8, 2020