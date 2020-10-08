Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 8 October, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reiterated at Buy and its price target was raised to 3,800 from 3,675 at Benchmark. AMZN has a 3,725.31 consensus price target.

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) was raised to Buy from Underperform and its price target was raised to 164 from 109 at Jefferies.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 70 from 69 at Benchmark.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is 1 of the largest suppliers of electronic manufacturing services globally and its stock has even more Northside. Shares have a consensus price target of 44.20.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) was reiterated as Buy and it was named to the Best Idea list of stocks at Guggenheim. The consensus price target is 43.81.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) HC Wainwright reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 100 from 80.

