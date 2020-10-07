Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 7 October, as follows:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was started with a Buy rating and a 65 price target at Citigroup. The stock has a 67.50 consensus price target.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) was maintained as Buy but the price target was cut to 41 from 43 at UBS. The stock has a 43.75 consensus target price.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was started with a Buy rating and a 125 price target at BTIG. Guggenheim started it as Buy with a 115 price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS): this company retail winner. Shares have a consensus price target of 62.61.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was started with a Buy rating and a 200 price target at Needham. Shares had a 189.59 consensus price target ahead of the call.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating but cut its price target to 46 from 47.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 47 from 38 at Rosenblatt.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 59 price objective at BofA Securities. Shares have a 52.64 consensus price target.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 62 from 60 at Rosenblatt.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

