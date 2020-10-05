Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Below is our list for Monday, 5 October, as follows:

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) was resumed in coverage at Raymond James with a Strong Buy rating and an 82 price target. The consensus target is at 76.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was started with a Buy rating with a 9 price target at Benchmark. The slightly higher consensus target is 9.80.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim. The company is focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its 52-wk trading range is 1.85 – 3.07, and the consensus price target is 6.96.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was raised to Buy from Hold at Truist, which also set a 135 price. The consensus target price is 119.20.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was started with a Buy rating and a 110 price target at Loop Capital. The consensus target for the pizza giant is at 106.21

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was raised to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank, which also set a 157.50 price target. The consensus target is at 146.09.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI): this high-end cooler firm that has expanded its portfolio to more everyday items. Shares have a consensus price target at 56.50.

