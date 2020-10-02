Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$AZUL $BAX $BLK $CATB $DVN $DKNG $EV $GOL $MTH $PAAS $ZG

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 2 October, as follows:

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price target at HC Wainwright.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 16 from 14 at Truist Securities.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was started as a Buy with a 70 price target at Needham.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH): this is a Golden Era for the homebuilders. Shares have a consensus price target of 118.43.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 115 from 108 at Truist Securities. 

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Healthcare Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys