Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$AZUL $BAX $BLK $CATB $DVN $DKNG $EV $GOL $MTH $PAAS $ZG

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 2 October, as follows:

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price target at HC Wainwright.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 16 from 14 at Truist Securities.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was started as a Buy with a 70 price target at Needham.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH): this is a Golden Era for the homebuilders. Shares have a consensus price target of 118.43.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 115 from 108 at Truist Securities.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!