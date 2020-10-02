Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below is our list for Friday, 2 October, as follows:
Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup.
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price target at HC Wainwright.
Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 16 from 14 at Truist Securities.
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was started as a Buy with a 70 price target at Needham.
Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.
Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH): this is a Golden Era for the homebuilders. Shares have a consensus price target of 118.43.
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 115 from 108 at Truist Securities.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
