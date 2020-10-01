Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$HAS $LULU $MRNS $NKE $SKYW $LUV

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 1 October, as follows:

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 100 price target at Stifel. The stock has a 89.71 consensus price target.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was started as Buy and its price objective was set at 390 at BofA Securities. The stock has a $71.10 consensus target price.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was started with a Buy rating and a 35 price target at Truist Securities. The firm noted that Ganaxolone could prove to be a pipeline drug to treat epilepsies.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE): this sportswear giant impressed investors and analysts alike after blowout Quarterly earnings. Shares have a consensus price target of 142.64.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 42 from 40 at Raymond James.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 45 from 42 at Raymond James.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!