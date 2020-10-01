Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 1 October, as follows:

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 100 price target at Stifel. The stock has a 89.71 consensus price target.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was started as Buy and its price objective was set at 390 at BofA Securities. The stock has a $71.10 consensus target price.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was started with a Buy rating and a 35 price target at Truist Securities. The firm noted that Ganaxolone could prove to be a pipeline drug to treat epilepsies.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE): this sportswear giant impressed investors and analysts alike after blowout Quarterly earnings. Shares have a consensus price target of 142.64.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 42 from 40 at Raymond James.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 45 from 42 at Raymond James.

