Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BMY $CKPT $GP $JPM $SSTK

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 30 September, as follows:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) was started with a Buy rating and a 73 price target at Berenberg.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was reiterated as Buy, its price target was raised to 17 from 15 at H.C. Wainwright.

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was started with a Buy rating at BTIG. Its market cap is $200-M, and this may be the only analyst call on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 110 from 100 at Independent Research. The stock has a 115.90 consensus target price.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was started with a Buy rating and a 63 price objective at BofA Securities. Shares have a 57.67 consensus target price.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!