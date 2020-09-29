Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BLMN $CVX $FDX $ITRI $GDYN $MELI $PINS

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 29 September, as follows:

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN): the operator of Outback Steakhouse and other popular spots is weathering the China virus chaos well. Its shares have a consensus price target of 15.27.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities. Chevron has a 100.25 consensus price target.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 318 price target at Deutsche Bank. It has a 281.92 consensus target price.

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 78 price target at Raymond James. The stock has a 76.25 consensus price target.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was started as Buy with a 10 price target at Canaccord Genuity. Its consensus target price was at 11.83 ahead of the call.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 1,350 price target at Jefferies.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was started with a Buy rating and a 48 price target at Guggenheim.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!