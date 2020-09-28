Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 28 September, as follows:

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 95 price target at Benchmark. The consensus target price is at 81.65.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 128 from 100 at Truist Securities.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was started with a Buy rating and a 65 target price at Argus. Shares have a 50.33 consensus price target.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was started with a Buy rating and a $101 price target at Goldman Sachs. It has a 52-wk trading range of 52.71 – 152.19.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 250 price target at Benchmark. Shares have a consensus target price at 213.14.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was started with a Buy rating and a 100 price target at D.A. Davidson. The stock has traded in a range of 65.11 – 88.88 since its IPO priced at 52/share.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 243 from 233 at Truist. Also, Janney reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 260 from 250, after noting strong unit sales and pass sales.

