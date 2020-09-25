Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 25 September, as follows:

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 281 from 175 at Stifel.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 245 from 220 at UBS. The stock has a 247.60 consensus price target.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was started with a Buy rating and a 299 target price at Seaport Global.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) has been one of the China virus heroes. Shares have a consensus price target of 138.69.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 795 from 695 at Loop Capital.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was started with a Buy rating and a $17 price target at Needham. It has a 17.98 consensus price target .

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

