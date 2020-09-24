Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP): trends in auto parts are up as tough economic times continue. Shares have a consensus price target at 173.62.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was reiterated as Buy at Needham, which raised its target price to 265 from 200.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 20 price target at HC Wainwright. Its shares have a 14.00 consensus target price.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was started with a Buy rating and a 6 price target at BTIG.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE)Deutsche Bank upgraded Nike to Buy from Hold and raised its target to 151 from 107.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Needham maintained its Buy rating but cut its target to 34 from 36.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 59 from 36 at Pivotal Research.

