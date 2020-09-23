Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BABA $CVNA $GPN $IMTX $MTDR $NEE $PPD $TDOC $VBTX $VRM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

Below is our list for Wednesday, 23 September, as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:BABA) was reiterated as Buy with a 300 price target at Mizuho.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 205 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was started with a Buy rating and a 199 price target at Loop Capital.

Immatics NV (NASDAQ:IMTX) was started with a Buy rating and a 17 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR) was raised to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was started with a Buy rating and a 229 price target at Seaport Global. Shares have a 289.19 consensus target price, these are all pre-split marks.

PPD Inc. (NYSE:PPD) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 38 from 35 at Mizuho.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was started with a Buy rating and a 250 price target at DA Davidson, with the firm calling it a pure play in telehealth that is winning under the China virus chaos with growth that is higher than 60%.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raymond James raised it from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 22 price target. It had a 22.20 consensus target price, and its 52-wk trading range is 10.02 – 29.41.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 60 price target at Goldman Sachs.

