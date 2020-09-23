Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BABA $CVNA $GPN $IMTX $MTDR $NEE $PPD $TDOC $VBTX $VRM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 23 September, as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:BABA) was reiterated as Buy with a 300 price target at Mizuho.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 205 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was started with a Buy rating and a 199 price target at Loop Capital.

Immatics NV (NASDAQ:IMTX) was started with a Buy rating and a 17 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR) was raised to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was started with a Buy rating and a 229 price target at Seaport Global. Shares have a 289.19 consensus target price, these are all pre-split marks.

PPD Inc. (NYSE:PPD) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 38 from 35 at Mizuho.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was started with a Buy rating and a 250 price target at DA Davidson, with the firm calling it a pure play in telehealth that is winning under the China virus chaos with growth that is higher than 60%.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raymond James raised it from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 22 price target. It had a 22.20 consensus target price, and its 52-wk trading range is 10.02 – 29.41.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 60 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys