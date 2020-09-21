Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 21 September, as follows:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) was started as Buy and a 5 price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares were trading above $2 Friday.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was started with a Buy rating and a 67 price target at Berenberg. The stock has a 62.92 consensus price target.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stifel raised it to Buy from Hold with a 20 price target, and Truist Securities also reiterated its Buy rating and 22 price target.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) was raised to Buy from Hold at Argus, with the independent research firm seeing customers starting to return to its stores.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was started as Buy and a 9 price target at Truist.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM): the home it the hottest spot in retail. Shares closed at 87.17 Friday, with a consensus price target of 94.50.

