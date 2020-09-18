#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$BSX $EB $FMC $HAIN $HUN $MRCY $SFIX
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Friday, 18 September, as follows:
Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) was started with a Buy rating and a 47 price target at Truist Securities.
Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 16 from 12 at Truist.
FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) was started as Buy and a 127 price target at UBS.
Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 40 from 30 at Truist.
Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) was started with a Buy rating and a 29 price target at Stifel.
Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 81 from 80 at Goldman Sachs.
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 36 price target at Needham. Shares have a 27.29 consensus price.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - September 18, 2020
- Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - September 18, 2020
- The Fed Capped the Momentum in the Mega Tech Rally - September 18, 2020