Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 18 September, as follows:

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) was started with a Buy rating and a 47 price target at Truist Securities.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 16 from 12 at Truist.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) was started as Buy and a 127 price target at UBS.

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 40 from 30 at Truist.

Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) was started with a Buy rating and a 29 price target at Stifel.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 81 from 80 at Goldman Sachs.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 36 price target at Needham. Shares have a 27.29 consensus price.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

