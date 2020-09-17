Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$AAPL $CWH $CBRL $HCA $RF $SIRI $TPR $TPX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 17 September, as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 140 from 112 at Needham. Wedbush Securities reiterated its Outperform rating and reiterated its same 150 price target.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was reiterated as Buy with a 38 price target at Truist Securities.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 152 at Truist.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 165 from 150 at Truist.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 14 at Truist.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 7 price target at Benchmark.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 23 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 115 from 100 at Raymond James

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!