Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 16 September, as follows:

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was started with a Buy rating and a 53 price target at Seaport Global.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY): profits are rising at this heartland operator of gas stations and upscale convenience stores. Shares have a consensus price target of 193.20.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was started with a Buy rating and a 43 target price at Seaport Global.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 140 from 117 at BTIG. Shares have a 116.30 consensus target price.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed up almost 65 at 514.89 Monday, after it announced it was paying $40-B to acquire ARM. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its Nvidia target price to 700 from 600.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was started with a Buy rating and a 120 target price at Citigroup.

