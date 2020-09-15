Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$XOM $PENN $SIC
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Tuesday, 15 September, as follows:
Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was started with a Buy rating and a 55 target price at MKM Partners. Exxon has a 47.64 consensus target price.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was started with a Buy rating and an 80 price target at Rosenblatt. The stock has a 54.91 consensus target price.
Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was started with a Buy rating and a 10 target price at Truist.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
