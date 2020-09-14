Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$AMD $CHND $GLW $ILMN $LEN $PTON $RDHL

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 14 September, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Corp. (NASDAQ:AMD) did not get an equity upgrade, but ratings agency Moody’s has raised its credit rating to “investment-grade” as the firm issued a three-notch upgrade to Baa3 from Ba3 on its senior unsecured debt.

Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHND): this stock is globally recognized for its iconic horse racing event, the Kentucky Derby. Shares closed Friday 163.32 and have a consensus price target at 188.00.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 38 from 34 at Argus. The stock has a 29.79 consensus target price.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reiterated as Buy with a 380 price alongside a target price of 380 at Argus.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) was maintained as Buy and its target price was raised to 94 from 88 at BTIG.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 130 from 105. KeyBanc Capital markets reiterated it as Overweight and raised its target to 120 from 74.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was started with a Buy rating a 26 target price at BTIG.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!