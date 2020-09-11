Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$CRL $XOM $KSU $PENN $RIO $SAFM $TRIL $UCTT

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 11 September, as follows:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 254 from 213 at Jefferies.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was started with a Buy rating and a 55 target price at MKM Partners. Exxon has a 47.64 consensus target price.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating and raised its price target to 210 from 183. Its consensus target price had been 176.72, and the railroad has been subject to takeover rumors from private equity in recent wks.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was started with a Buy rating and an 80 price target at Rosenblatt. The stock had a 54.91 consensus target price before the call.

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup. The consensus target price is 58.77.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 139 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) closed up 43% at 13.59 after positive drug study news and an investment from Pfizer. HC Wainwright raised the shares from Neutral to Buy with a 16.50 price target.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) the stock offers a value and growth opportunity after a big sell-off. Shares closed Thursday 19.58 and have a consensus price target of 33.60.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!