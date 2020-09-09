Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 9 September, as follows:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was started as Buy and a 170 target price at Citigroup. Shares have a 166 consensus target price.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 28 target price at Deutsche Bank

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was started with a Buy rating and a 21 target price at Jefferies.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, mostly based on the addition of the global streaming entertainment aspects of its business.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was expanding well before the virus chaos that highlighted the utility of its offerings. Shares are trading at 363.44 pre-market and have a consensus price target of 401.71.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!