Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Monday, 31 August, as follows:
Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was up almost 35 at 106.06 ahead of earnings Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 120 from 110.
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is merging with BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH). On Thursday, we saw a 22% gain in BMC and an 8% gain in Builders FirstSource. Deutsche Bank raised it to Buy from Hold with a 37 price target, and Barclays raised its rating to Overweight from Equal Weight with a 36 target price.
Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX): analysts have been driving up their estimates following excellent Q-2 results. Shares most recently closed at 20.72 and have a consensus price target at 28.11.
Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) was started with a Buy rating and a 79 price target at Citigroup. Shares have 71.39 consensus target price.
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
