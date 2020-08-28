Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$MA $PYPL $SQ $V $WEX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 28 August, as follows:

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was started as Buy with a 400 price target at Mizuho.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was started as Buy with a 285 price target at Mizuho.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was started as Buy with a 225 price target at Mizuho.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was started as Buy with a 250 price target at Mizuho.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was started as Buy with a 225 price target at Mizuho.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!