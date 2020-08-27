Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$LNG $DISCA $EVSI $LTHM $MDT $CRM $UBER

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 27 August, as follows:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEARCA:LNG) was maintained as Buy but its price target was lowered to 74 from 80 at Citigroup.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 28 from 27 at Citigroup.

Envision Solar International Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) was started as Buy with a 25 price target at BTIG. It had a 13 consensus price target before this call, and the prior street-high target price was at 17.

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) was started with a Strong Buy rating and a 9 price target at Raymond James. It had a 7.31 consensus price target ahead of the call.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 120 from 108 at Citigroup.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating and raised its target to 255 from 230. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 300 from 195. Truist Securities reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 287 from 210.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was maintained as Buy but its price target was trimmed to 40 from 41 at Citigroup.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!