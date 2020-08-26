Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$BLDR $CROX $FBRX $GPS $LB $SBUX $TGT
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Wednesday, 26 August, as follows:
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 33 from 27 at Truist Securities.
Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 46 from 35 at B. Riley FBR.
Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was started as Buy and a 70 target price at Truist Securities.
Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 24 from 12 at Citigroup.
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 40 target price at MKM Partners.
Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 90 target price at Stifel.
Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) shares have risen 25% in the past month as Wall Street likes its recent blowout Quarter. Shares closed Tuesday at 152.76 and have a consensus price target at 158.73.
