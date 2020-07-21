Wall Street Firms Consider Moving Jobs Out of New York City, as Big Tech Hit Record Highs

By on

Wall Street Firms Consider Moving Jobs Out of New York City, as Big Tech Hit Record Highs

#WallStreet #NYC #jobs #economy #technology

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Wall Street gained ground Monday and rising technology shares drove the NAS Comp to another record closing high.

Q-2 earnings: 48 companies in the S&P 500 have posted results, with 77.1% of those beating consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

In aggregate, analysts now expect S&P 500 Q-2 earnings to have dropped 43.2% Y-Y, as per Refinitiv.

On Wall Street

Work from home and the reduced need for employees in New York’s financial and professional-services industries have prompted some companies to consider paring their presence in the city by at least 20%, according to a new study.

About 25% office employers intend to reduce their footprint by at least a 20%, and about 16% expect to move jobs out of NYC, according to the Partnership for New York City, an influential group composed of corporate chief executives, which hired several consulting firms to conduct the study.

Companies also expect only 10% of their employees to return to the office this Summer and just 40% by year-end, according to the survey, which was conducted in May and released Monday.

The study estimated that city and state tax revenue losses may exceed $37-B during the next 2 yrs, as the state’s economic output drops 7%. The city’s economy will shrink as much as 13% on the year.

Mayor De Blasio’s office refused to comment.

Monday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +8.92 at 26680.87, NAS Comp +263.90 at 10767.18, S&P 500 +27.11 at 3251.84

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in light at 785-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish across the board in here.

  • NAS Comp +20.0% YTD
  • S&P 500 +0.7% YTD
  • DJIA -6.5% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -12.0% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will not receive any economic reports Tuesday,

Have a healthy day, Keep

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street Firms Consider Moving Jobs Out of New York City, as Big Tech Hit Record Highs added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge. Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. President Trump Vows Federal Aid Until Economy Recovers From Coronavirus Attack
  2. Major Indexes Crack the Key Resistance and Fade to Flat
  3. This is what matters to investors, “Open the Economy Now!”
  4. Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Coronavirus Broke Globalism