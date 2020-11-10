Vote for Mark Gallagher in The Curragh 2020 Awards

#horseracing #ireland #thecurragh
Irish Jockey Mark Gallagher has been nominated for an award after an incredible display of skill taking our own Allora Yeats from last to 1st this year at The Curragh.
The Curragh Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements during 2020 and presents an opportunity for the public to be involved in determining the champions of the season.
Despite the cancellation of the traditional annual awards ceremony at The Curragh due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can celebrate achievements and join us for our Virtual Awards on Thursday 26th on The Curragh social media channels at 8pm. An additional Special Achievement Award will be announced on the night as well as the following three categories voted by you, the public.
- The Curragh Horse of the Season
- The Curragh Riding Performance
- The Curragh Training Performance
In return for your time, respondents can enter into a prize draw to WIN an exclusive Yard Visit with the Winning Trainer for 2 people.0%
Vote Now
Watch The Curragh Riding Performance Nominees
- Adam Farragher, A Step Too Far, Heffernan Tyres Joe McGrath Handicap
- Billy Lee, Sonaiyla, Manguard Plus Summer Fillies Handicap
- Chris Hayes, Aloha Star, Airlie Stud Stakes
- Colin Keane, Siskin, Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas
- Mark Gallagher, Allora Yeats, Sky Bet Handicap
- Seamie Heffernan, Santiago, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
- Shane Foley, Not Now Zeb, Into Kildare We Care In Kildare Handicap
Watch The Curragh Training Performance Nominees
- Aidan O’Brien, Magical
- DK Weld, Search for a Song
- Ger Lyons, Siskin / Even So
- Jessica Harrington, Lucky Vega / Cayenne Pepper
- Johnny Murtagh, Sonnyboyliston
- John McConnell, A Case of You
- Ken Condon, Law of Indices / Romanised
- Kieran Cotter, A Step Too Far
- Noel Meade, Elysium/ Helvic Dream
- Paddy Twomey, Sonaiyla
Watch The Curragh Horse of the Season Nominees
- Even So, Juddmonte Irish Oaks
- High Definition, Smurfit Beresford Stakes
- Lucky Vega, Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and 2nd in GAIN Railway Stakes
- Magical, Tattersalls Gold Cup and Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes
- Peaceful, Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas
- Pretty Gorgeous, A.R.M Holding Debutante Stakes and 2nd in Moyglare Stud Stakes
- Santiago, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
- Search for A Song, Comer Group Irish St Leger and 3rd in Tattersalls Gold Cup
- Siskin, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas
- Thunder Moon, Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)
- Vote for Mark Gallagher in The Curragh 2020 Awards - November 10, 2020
- O’Brien and Weld claim big wins at Breeders’ Cup - November 9, 2020
- US Employment Data Positive - November 9, 2020