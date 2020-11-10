Vote for Mark Gallagher in The Curragh 2020 Awards

#horseracing #ireland #thecurragh

Irish Jockey Mark Gallagher has been nominated for an award after an incredible display of skill taking our own Allora Yeats from last to 1st this year at The Curragh.

The Curragh Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements during 2020 and presents an opportunity for the public to be involved in determining the champions of the season.

Despite the cancellation of the traditional annual awards ceremony at The Curragh due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can celebrate achievements and join us for our Virtual Awards on Thursday 26th on The Curragh social media channels at 8pm. An additional Special Achievement Award will be announced on the night as well as the following three categories voted by you, the public.

The Curragh Horse of the Season

The Curragh Riding Performance

The Curragh Training Performance

In return for your time, respondents can enter into a prize draw to WIN an exclusive Yard Visit with the Winning Trainer for 2 people.0%

Watch The Curragh Riding Performance Nominees

Watch The Curragh Training Performance Nominees

Watch The Curragh Horse of the Season Nominees