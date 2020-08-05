Vitamin Market to 2X by 2027

By on

Vitamin Market to 2X by 2027

#vitamin #market #diet

$PFE $NSFGF $BASFY

Vitamins are micronutrients essential for the development, repair & metabolism of the human body.

They must be available in a sufficient amount in the human diet as the human body cannot produce them.

Thus, its requirement provides ample scope for the development of vitamin supplying products market.

Such products are mainly used in sports nutrition, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and personal care industries.

The growing nutritional imbalance among consumers as a result of the intake of junk food and alcoholic beverages, as well as an unhealthy lifestyle, is expected to surge the demand for vitamin products worldwide in the coming years.

By Y 2027 the world vitamin market will be valued at $9.5-B, nearly 2X what it was at $5.18-B in Y 2019, as consumers seek to supplement their diets with needed nutrients.

Popular vitamins that make for great returns dollar-wise include vitamin A, which has shown positive effects for ophthalmologic conditions, and vitamin D, which addresses numerous health issues.

In market shares, China holds the reins and, interestingly, a growing segment of the vitamin market there is going to livestock feed.

A wide range of suppliers are reaping the profits, from Pfizer to BASF to Nestle, Watson and Amway, and many more.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

  , , , , , , , , , ,

Vitamin Market to 2X by 2027 added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. It is Not Difficult to Eat Healthy All of the Time, Just Do It!
  2. Eating Healthy Does Not Mean We Are Getting Key Nutrition
  3. Educate Your Children About Junk Food
  4. Good Nutrition is a Must When It Comes to Fighting C-19 Coronavirus